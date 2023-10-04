Meet the cast of 'Tabing Ilog The Musical'

The cast of the musical adaptation of 'Tabing Ilog' answer questions at a press conference. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The stars who will breathe new life into the musical adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN ‘90s teen drama “Tabing Ilog” were presented at a media conference on Wednesday.

Leading the cast are Andi Abaya and Kiara Takahashi as George, with stage veteran Chaye Mogg as alternate; Drei Sugay and Vino Mabalot as Fonzy; former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Jordan Andrews and Kobie Brown as James; theater actors Earvin Estioco and Jude Matthew Servilla as Badong; Miah Canton as Corrinne with Anji Salvacion as alternate; BGYO’s Akira Morishita and JL Toreliza as Rovic; and BINI’s Jhoanna Robles, Tawag ng Tanghalan’s Sheena Belarmino and Vivoree as Eds. Benedix Ramos will also alternately play Andoy and Rovic.

New characters will also be introduced to be played by Omar Uddin, Teetin Villanueva, Lance Reblando, Vyen Villanueva, Neomi Gonzales, Red Nuestro and Joann Co.

The original television series “Tabing Ilog” featured John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, Paula Peralejo, Paolo Contis, Desiree del Valle, Baron Geisler, and Jodi Sta. Maria as the lead stars.

ABS-CBN and PETA held auditions for the theatrical remake of the youth-oriented show last month.

At that time, Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi said they were looking for more than just talents who can sing, dance, and act well.

“Itong binubuong cast is not only may potential sa musical theatrer — but 'yung rapport ng barkada. Ever since kasi talagang barkadahan. Maka-create tayo ng nostalgia of the '90s,” he explained.

Just like its original TV version, the stage remake will also be about friendship as it centers on the struggles of the youth.

The script, however, was tweaked to fit the challenges and realities the new generation is now facing. Among the issues that will be tackled are mental health and modern relationship problems as well as the rapidly changing digital landscape.