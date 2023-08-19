'Tabing Ilog The Musical' kicks off auditions

The search for the cast who will breathe new life into the musical adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN ‘90s teen drama “Tabing Ilog” has begun.

ABS-CBN and PETA kicked off the auditions for the theatrical remake on Saturday at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Along with seasoned stage actors and actresses several rising Star Magic talents joined the casting call hoping to snag the roles top-billed by John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, Paula Peralejo, Paolo Contis, Desiree del Valle, Baron Geisler, and Jodi Sta. Maria some 2 decades ago.

Among those who tried their luck were Sheena Belarmino, Raiven Umali, Angela Ken, Vivoree, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Gello Marquez, and Drei Sugay.

“Ang isang magandang pinaghuhugutan is these your artists are exposed sa TV and movie— now they are in theatre. Hirap na hirap kami kasi they are all talented. How to put them into characters tulad ni Fonzy— nakaka excite! Yun magandang mangyayare,” “Tabing Ilog the Musical” director Phil Noble enthused.

According to Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi, they are looking for more than just talents who can sing, dance, and act well.

“Itong binubuong cast is not only may potential sa musical theatre— but yung rapport ng barkada. Ever since Kasi talagang barkadahan. Maka-create tayo ng nostalgia of the 90s,” he explained.

Apart from the original characters of the pop culture phenomenon, the stage reinvention will likewise remain as a “story of friendship.”

“Mabubuo ang kwento na ito sa kanilang pagkakaibigan. Kahit ano era pa pinagdaanan, ang pagkakaibigan, pagsasalamuha sa mga dating kaibigan, kaklase, minahal, hindi nawawala. Yun natira sa Tabing Ilog ang pagkakaibigan at halaga ng ilog na to sa kanilang buhay at this point 2023,” Noble said.

Similar to the Sunday TV staple that ran from 1999-2003, “Tabing Ilog the Musical” will be centered on the struggles of young people.

The script, however, was tweaked to fit the challenges and realities the new generation is now facing.

“From the pre-pandemic na revise to after pandemic. The story will be about kabataan ngayong panahon up to the pandemic. Ang kabataan sa panahon na to after dumaan sa pandemic. It will speak to the general public. Hindi lang kabataan maka relate sa characters, pati magulang. Mauunawaan nila,” Dyogi explained.

“The vision ngayon for 2023, inoffer namin ito sa mga Gen Z, kasi we know Tabing Ilog way back is an iconic good series. Inabangan ng lahat ng kabataan. It would be nice to show naman ano ang Tabing Ilog at this point. Sino mga cast or characters during the time nagpapakita ano pinagdadaanan ng kabataan ngayon,” Noble chimed in.

Among the issues that will be tackled are mental health and modern relationship problems as well as the rapidly changing digital landscape.

“Syempre iba noon na problema sa ngayon. Sa pamamagitan na— now we live in a digital world ito na simula ng kanilang away. Ano ang isip ng kabataan ngayon na hindi maintindihan natin, tulad ko. So ayan yung Tabing Ilog inoffer natin ngayon na nakatungtong sa dating characters,” Noble shared.

The upcoming stage musical, which is in partnership with PETA, is an entirely different production from Teatro Kapamilya’s “Tabing Ilog the Musical” in 2020.

But similar to what should have been ABS-CBN’s first foray into theatre had it not been called off due to the pandemic, “Tabing Ilog the Musical” 2023 is also meant to be a training ground for rising Kapamilya stars.

“We really wanted to have platform for training for artists sa musical theatre,”Dyogi said.

But other than introducing the theater discipline to budding artists, Dyogi hopes the production will give a once-in-lifetime experience not only to the cast members but the audience as well.

“Para sa akin magical ang musical theatre. We bring together an iconic IP, intellectual Property ng ABS-CBN, which is “Tabing Ilog” plus magic of musical theatre. Masarap balikan,” he explained. “Hindi lang ito nostalgia. Ma-enganyo sa pag awit, pag-sayaw, at pag arte ng members ng mabubuo natin na cast.”

Talents who triumphed in the first round of auditions will return to PETA theater Center on Sunday, August 20 for the call-back.