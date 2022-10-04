Roberta Tamondong is aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Photo from Bb. Pilipinas' Facebook page

MANILA -- Roberta Tamondong is off to Indonesia to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2022.

On Tuesday, national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas shared a photo of the beauty queen wearing a red terno-inspired dress at the airport.

"This is Roberta's way of telling you to brace for a grand impact. Indonesia, here we come!" read the post on the Bb. Pilipinas Facebook page.

Tamondong, who won Miss Eco Teen International in 2020, is aiming for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Two representatives from the country have managed to finish first runner-up: Samantha Bernardo in 2021 and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

The Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night will be held on October 25.

