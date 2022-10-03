LOOK: Celebs, beauty queens at Bench Fashion Week

Local celebrities and beauty queens graced the recently concluded Bench Fashion Week 2022, an event that aims to showcase some of the Philippines' best designers.

Among those spotted on the runway were actresses Maine Mendoza and Devon Seron, and Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida.

Joining the three-day fashion event as attendees, meanwhile, were the likes of "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, and singer Jed Madela.

Check out their photos in the slideshow below:

Vice Ganda. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Maine Mendoza. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Jed Madela. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Devon Seron. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Fifth Solomon and Vivoree. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Mister World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad and Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial Khalil Ramos. Photo from Facebook: benchtmofficial

Bench Fashion Week 2022 highlighted creations by local designers like Lesley Mobo, Martin Bautista, Russell Villafuerte, and Antonina.

The event was held from September 30 to October 2, and was also shown on Bench's social media platforms.

