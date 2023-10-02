Pio Balbuena with wife Aira and their daughter join the event at the Quezon Memorial Circle

MANILA -- Rapper-actor, director, vlogger and content creator Pio Balbuena mounted a well-attended Tambay anniversary festival last September 30 at the Liwasang Aurora at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

The event was attended by an estimated crowd of 42,000, who showed support to Balbuena and joined the musical festival mounted on the second anniversary of his Tambay business.

The Tambay anniversary was planned some months back and Balbuena was undaunted by the unpredictable weather as he staged the outdoor concert event, that started at 8:30 p.m.

As early as morning last Saturday, Tambay fans started converging at the Quezon Memorial Circle to assure themselves of a strategic position to watch the show and celebrate with Balbuena and his team.

Balbuena also introduced his new drink Tambay Light.

Balbuena, who earlier admitted that he grew up in the slums of Quezon City, started his now-popular Tambay caps business during the height of the pandemic.

He became literally a tambay, but with hard work and perseverance, he was able to reach his dreams and attained success. He is now the CEO of Tambay Traders, Inc., the company duly registered to do business online worldwide.

Before he embarked on his business, Balbuena and his team earlier created a Tambay series that became popular and attracted millions of viewers and regular followers.

The success of the series prompted Balbuena to start his Tambay cap business, with the product sold online, reaching not only the Philippines, but also Singapore, South Korea, the Middle East, Italy and the US.

Balbuena’s wife, Aira, helped him start his Tambay cap business. They have a daughter, born two years ago, who inspired the rapper to start a business.

Other artists who performed in the Tambay second anniversary were Smugglaz, Joana David, Boss Toyo, Juan Thugs, as well as bands like Dilaw and Bandang Lapis.

There were also content creators and popular personalities who showed up in the event.