Rapper Pio Balbuena's Tambay cap business takes off

Singer-rapper-actor-turned-businessman Pio Balbuena

MANILA -- Singer-rapper-actor Pio Balbuena is honest when his humble beginnings get mentioned. He grew up in Area 5 in Muñoz, Quezon City, where he has friends up to this day.

“Laki ako sa squatter at nakita ko kung paano gumana ang maduming sistema,” Balbuena told ABS-CBN News. “Doon nagsimula ang ‘Tambay’ serye, ang show namin.

“Nung tambay pa ako, ambagan kami ng bente-bente para maka-inom. Nakita ko kung paano ang hirap ng mga tao doon at kung paano mabuhay ang mga tao gamit ang diskarte lang.”

In the afternoons, they would wait for tricycle passengers wearing a baseball cap and snatch it.

“’Yan kasi ang pinakamabilis kunin,” he said. “Hahablutin lang ‘yan.”

He wished then that when the day comes, he will eventually get out living from the shanty, he will return and help those he knew and teach them the correct strategy to do in life.

True enough, Balbuena’s wish has now turned into reality because of his hard work and perseverance. He is now the chief executive officer of Tambay Traders, Inc., duly registered to do business worldwide.

He is now preoccupied manning his Tambay business which he put up this pandemic. He is busy with his family, shooting the series for his Facebook page, as well as his running his business.

The first batch of Tambay caps he released two years ago, when he started selling, was only 1,000 pieces and cost originally P1,000.

At one time, a reseller was able to dispose the original cap (Version 1) for P25,000, which was sold to a Filipino in Singapore. Meanwhile, Version 2 was sold for P15,000.

Even resellers hoard the caps down to the most recent release which now fetches at P2,500 in the market. “Parang ginto na kasi they hoard it,” Balbuena said. “Those that carry my signature, mas mahal.

“Ang goal talaga namin dito, siyempre paingayin ‘yung brand pero nagawa naman namin,” Balbuena added.

“Nagsimula lang talaga kami sa Facebook three years ago. I suggested, ‘Bakit hindi tayo gumawa ng situational comedy? Sa Facebook lang.’ Wala kaming budget talaga, kasi cellphone lang ang ginagamit namin noon.

“So doon lang nagawa ang ‘Tambay’ serye. Grateful naman kami because now, for the past three years, ‘Tambay’ serye has generated 2.8 billion views of Facebook. Sabi ko, gawin nating ‘tong brand para makatulong sa mga tambay talaga.”

When his baby was born three years ago, Balbuena had to press the panic button after he saw himself jobless into the pandemic.

“No shows, no gigs, no performances, no shooting, no movies,” he shared. “Ang sabi ko, ano ang pwede kong gawin? My wife gave me the capital and she believed in my dreams. Thank you, Lord.”

Their target markets are the families and those who are merely idle, doing nothing. “Gusto namin magkaroon ng brand na kasali rin sila,” Balbuena explained. “So pagputok ng brand, ginawa rin naming brand ng sombrero.

“Tapos sinali din namin ang mga fans, para kasama din sila sa pagtutulak, ‘yung pagtitinda ng tambay caps na wala silang nilalabas na puhunan.”

Rather than go to the malls which will require one to dress up and spend for fare, the selling happens right in their area where they can make money easily. Every batch released is a limited edition.

To those who are having second thoughts but also want to make money, Balbuena reiterated he is merely giving others an opportunity.

“Kesa gumawa pa ang mga tambay ng ibang masasamang bagay, like mang-snatch or mang-hold up, malaki ang kikitain nila dito sa Tambay caps. Ang profit margin namin, talagang malaki.

“Ang mga resellers or mga tulak, for example nakuha lang nila ang Tambay cap ng P1,000, pero ang market value nito ngayon, P3,500 to P5,000. ‘Yung mga sobra doon kikikita na ng mga tulak namin.”

As for Balbuena’s return to music, nothing is updated at the moment.

“Depende kasi sa mood ko kung ano nagagawa ko,” he explained. “Excited ako at surprise pa ‘yun.”

The latest when it comes to Balbuena’s music is a theme for director Roman Perez, Jr.’s Vivamax film release.

“Ang mantra ko in life at para sa mga pangarap ko, ‘Gawin mo ang magpapasaya sa ‘yo ng wala kang tinatapakang tao.’ Basta huwag kang hihinto. Kung gagamitin mo ‘yan para makapang-apak ng ibang tao, mabilis ‘yun. Ang tawag ko doon shortcut.

“Kahit sino pwedeng sumikat agad. Gumawa ka lang ng issue, magiging mainit ang pangalan mo. Pero hanggang kailan ‘yun? Mas maganda ‘yung mas matagal. Mas pinag hihirapan. ‘Yun ang formula na ginawa namin sa tambayan.

“Basta may pangarap ka, game lang. Wala kaming tinitignan na kahit ano man. Basta gusto mong kumita ng pera o magkaroon ng diskarte.”

Balbuena noted there are a lot who want to work and earn good income.

“Pero hindi mo masisisi kasi hindi naman nakapagtapos ng pag-aaral, mahina ang loob... Hindi sila makahanap ng maayos na trabaho na maganda ang kita.

“Dito sa ginawa naming system, pina-init namin ang branding pero hindi namin sinolo ang kita. We shared it with the resellers. In fact, mas mataas pa ang kinikita nila sa isang sombrero kasi mataas na ang market value.

“Para talaga ito sa lahat. Kahit na sino. Kahit anong klase ka pang tao. Basta gamitin mo lang sa mabuti.”

Tambay caps are easy to sell. There’s a Facebook group that’s active 24/7.

“Tulong-tulong lang ang lahat ng tao dito,” Balbuena said. “We already have 38,000 members in the Tambay cap collectors who attend to every inquiry.

"For example, you want to sell Tambay caps and make a simple inquiry on our Facebook page, in a matter of two minutes, you will instantly get a reply. Gano’ng kabilis siya. Lahat ng mga tambay, on board dito.”

Balbuena learns from all the comments – negative or otherwise – made on Tambay’s Facebook page.

“Hindi lahat ng tao magugustuhan ka and the negative comments, masasaktan ka. Pero kapag dinamdam mo ‘yun, mas maganda siyang gawing lesson para matuto ka. Alamin mo ang nararamdaman nila. Magiging negative ka lang.”

He is with his team from the Facebook serye to the business to the shows. The cast of his Tambay serye includes Balong, Coco Meron, Boy Turo, Mata, Bambang, Tululoy and the youngest, Jumbo.

“The opportunities are unlimited,” Balbuena explained. “Kahit sino pwedeng magtulak. We have resellers from other countries – Italy, South Korea, ibat’t ibang parts in the USA.”

“Gusto namin mapalawak pa ang advocacy, ang diskarte para magamit nila pang long term. Huwag mong bigyan ng isda, turuan mong mangisda,” he said.

September 30 will be Tambay’s second anniversary and Balbuena will make a big announcement for his business in the “Tambay Festival.” He credits his wife, Aira, for influencing him to venture into business.

“Simula pa lang ang sombrero,” Balbuena informed. “Marami pa kayong pwedeng expect. On our anniversary, there will be music and jamming. We will invite bands, artists, performers and the tambays at the Quezon Memorial Circle.”