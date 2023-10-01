Home  >  Life

Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2023 01:17 PM | Updated as of Oct 01 2023 01:32 PM

The ABS-CBN Ball is back, and this year, a lot of gents stole the spotlight with their dashing looks. 

Metro.Style, a local fashion authority, meticulously curated a list of the 10 most stylish men who set the red carpet ablaze with their impeccable style.

Here is a slideshow of Metro’s most stylish men list:

Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 1
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 2
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 3
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 4
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 5
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 6
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 7
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 8
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 9
Metro lists 10 most stylish male stars at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 10

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball highlighted the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event was also held for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation, which has helped several students finish their studies.

