A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of the Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA -- Spotify saw an increase in streams of nostalgic love songs among its millennial users in the Philippines as they seek comfort and connection amid the pandemic.

The streaming platform on Wednesday released the results of its Culture Next Report 2021, which looks at the listening habits of millennials and Gen Z users.

The study is based on quantitative and qualitative data gathered by Spotify across 18 markets, including the Philippines.

Spotify's study showed that sound has become a form of escape for the platform's young Filipino users amid the pandemic, with 87% of millennials and 85% of Gen Zs saying they use audio to reduce their stress levels.

Eighty-two percent of Gen Zs said they generally feel happier when listening to their favorite music daily.

Filipino millennials, on the other hand, streamed '70s love songs 59% more over the past year, while '80s hits saw 40% more streams.

Other findings of the study include: