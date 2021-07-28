Spotify rolls out mixed media playlist in PH, includes ABS-CBN news updates

A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of the Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. Dado Ruvic, Reuters

MANILA -- Spotify on Wednesday rolled out its Daily Drive feature in the Philippines, allowing users to access news, preferred music, and podcasts all in one place.

Introduced in 2019, Daily Drive is a mixed media playlist that mimics radio broadcasts, incorporating news updates from ABS-CBN News Flash, ANC Market Edge, and BBC Minute, among others, throughout the day.

Sprinkled in between are users' favorite songs, as well as some recommended new tracks.

The Daily Drive feature is available to both free and premium users, with its algorithm and team of experts curating the playlists.

Its launch came after Spotify introduced a lineup of Filipino podcasts featuring the likes of former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome, and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao.

