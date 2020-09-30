Did you know? QC board game bar Ludo is now closed

Facebook.com/ludogamescafe

MANILA -- Another food and beverage establishment has closed its doors as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The latest casualty of the global health crisis is Ludo, a board game bar and cafe at the corner of Scout Torillo and Scout Fuentebella streets in Diliman, Quezon City.

It ceased operations on Wednesday after six years of serving customers.

In a Facebook post last September 26, Ludo's owners said they will be "back in a new location when everything is right in its world."

"It was 6 years ago where 6 friends had a vision of spreading our love of gaming. We achieved that by putting up Ludo Boardgame Bar and Cafe. In the beginning, our friends and relatives thought our dreams were foolish, but we did it anyway," the post read.

"We have met many wonderful and loyal customers along the way, many who shared in our dreams of creating a place where everyone can play tabletop games to their hearts content. We have worked with an amazing set of staff over the years who turned our vision into reality, and the directors who began as friends have become family."

Last Monday, Ludo began selling its in-store board games by posting a video of the items on its Facebook page.



"This sale is until tomorrow, Tuesday, as we are gone on Wednesday. Keep on gaming!" the post read.

While its physical store is already closed, Ludo said it will continue to sell games and other items online via its website and through Shopee.

Before making the announcement, Ludo has been serving dine-in customers at 50% capacity in compliance with the government's health and safety guidelines.

It also made its food and beverage items, such as nachos and milkshakes, available for takeout and delivery to cater to more customers during the lockdown.