Lumpiang Shanghai in TasteAtlas' best street food list

Lumpiang Shanghai. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Food website Taste Atlas has released its list of top street food items in the world for the month of September, and the Philippines' lumpiang Shanghai made the cut.

The Filipino-style deep-fried spring rolls got a score of 4.9 out of 5 in TasteAtlas audience ratings.

It settled for second place despite being tied with Malaysia's roti canai (flatbread), which claimed the top spot.

TasteAtlas' list also included Japan's karaage (deep-fried food, usually chicken), Vietnam's banh mi (sandwich), and India's paratha (flatbread), among others.

Lumpiang Shanghai was the top-rated Filipino food on TasteAtlas last year, beating the likes of sinigang (sour soup) and tocino (sweet cured pork).

The well-loved spring rolls are usually filled with ground pork and minced vegetables like carrots.

