Marian Rivera to make theater debut via Tanghalang Ateneo play

MANILA -- Marian Rivera is set to add "theater actress" to her credentials as she joins the cast of an upcoming play by Tanghalang Ateneo.

Writer and director Katski Flores made the announcement via a recent Instagram post, saying Rivera will be part of Tanghalang Ateneo's adaptation of "Oedipus Rex."



"This is a launching pad. Welcome to the tribe, Marian Rivera! Enjoy and stay, will you?" Flores said, posting a screenshot of a virtual group call including the actress.

Replying in the comments section, Rivera said: "Maraming salamat."

To which Flores responded: "Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap!"

Yan Yuzon, who is playing the lead role in "Oedipus Rex," similarly took to social media to express his excitement over Rivera's theater debut.

He said he is looking forward "to be sharing the stage with one of the country's greatest film and television actors" as she makes "her first-ever steps 'onstage.'"

"[I am excited] to be a student with her and everyone else on this squad trying to learn how we might be able to bring the theater to the people in the midst of a great pandemic," he said.

Yuzon went on to reveal that the Tanghalang Ateneo play, titled "Password: 03d1pu5_R3x," will be made available "to a Zoom meeting near you."

To be directed by Ron Capinding, the upcoming play also features the talents of Miren Alvarez-Fabregas, Gabe Marcado, and Marlon Rivera.

No other details have been provided as of writing.

LOCKDOWN ACTIVITIES

Aside from preparing for her first theater project, Rivera has also been making the most of the lockdown to bond with her family, and with her other hobbies such as flower arrangement and cooking.

The actress has a flower shop called Flora Vida, which has just launched a new collection of dried blooms.

Rivera has also been sharing her kitchen creations with her 9.8 million Instagram followers.

She makes mostly sweet items such as chocolate chip cookies, creme brulee, mini pavlovas, cream puffs, and strawberry cupcakes.

But the actress has shown she can also do savory treats such as cheesy broccoli cups, avocado toast, pancit, chicken and mushroom soup, and chopsuey.