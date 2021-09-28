Tributes pour in for late National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera

MANILA -- Tributes continue to pour in for Bienvenido Lumbera on social media following news of his passing on Tuesday at the age of 89.

The Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts of the University of the Philippines (UP) mourned the death of the National Artist for Literature, saying he was "an inspiration and mentor to many Filipino writers."

UP's Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas, on the other hand, referred to him as a "pambansang alagad ng sining sa panitikan."

The Ateneo de Naga University Press said it is "forever grateful for all his creative and critical writings that have inspired institutions and initiatives."

"Dekada '70" author Lualhati Bautista also expressed sadness over Lumbera's death, saying her fellow writer was one of the people she loved the most.

Singer and actress Celeste Legaspi, for her part, described the late National Artist as "gentle and gracious," and "always generous with his talent and wisdom."

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN's virtual venue KTX also shared an art card to pay tribute to Lumbera, thanking him for his contributions to the country.

Lumbera died peacefully at his Quezon City home at 9:14 a.m. on Tuesday due to complications of stroke in June this year, according to his daughter Tala.

Online novena masses are set to be scheduled beginning Tuesday following the cremation of Lumbera's remains at Arlington, Quezon City.