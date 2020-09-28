Professional organizer of Kathryn Bernardo, Neri Naig releases decluttering book

Handout

MANILA -- Professional organizer Issa Guico Reyes, who has organized the homes of the likes of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo, has released a book on cleaning and decluttering spaces.

Published by ABS-CBN Books, "Neat Obsessions" features Reyes' tips to having an organized home, with the Filipino way of life in mind.

In her book, the KonMari consultant-in-training shared the "Homeward Technique," her guide to achieving efficiency in three steps: sorting, detaching, and rehoming.

She also tackled the importance of health and hygiene in cleaning, suggested ways to declutter spaces with the crafty use of materials like shelving racks and floating shelves, and featured tips to counter challenges in letting go of stuff with sentimental value.

"While we can always refer to foreign books and manuals, it is always best if we have a reference that speaks the very same challenges that we have, and offers solutions that fit our background, culture, and lifestyle," Reyes said in a statement released by ABS-CBN Books.

"The goal is for you to reclaim your space, which was once lost in a sea of clutter, and find a semblance of order in a life lost to chaos and disarray," she added.

ABS-CBN Books said "Neat Obsessions" became an instant best-seller as it was sold out after its launch early this month, and is preparing for its second printing.

The book is priced at P350 and is sold at National Book Store's branches, websites, and Lazada and Shopee pages.

A certified organizer under the International Certification for Professional Organizers, Reyes is also the blogger behind the Neat Obsessions website.

Aside from Bernardo, her other celebrity clients include Neri Naig, Rica Peralejo, and Cheska Kramer.

Reyes will talk about her book in the Philippine Readers and Writers Festival 2020 through a talk on National Book Store's Facebook page at 1 p.m. on October 1.

