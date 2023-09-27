Photo from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – There’s no better place to celebrate the Christmas season than in the Philippines. And even the people of Disney agree.

For its 100th anniversary, APAC Feld Entertainment is bringing back the “Disney On Ice” to the country – its first stop in Asia – just in time for the holiday season.

Featuring new and classic tales, the “Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder” will whisk Filipino families away on an immersive getaway of magical participatory moments from December 22 to January 7, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

According to Matthew Garrick, senior director of APAC Feld Entertainment, there has been a clamor from Filipino Disney fans to see the multi-generational experience again in Manila.

“Nothing comes close to spending Christmas in Manila... More people attend the show in Manila than any other cities in Southeast Asia. We received more messages from fans in the Philippines asking when Disney on Ice will return than any other country,” Garrick said.

Even Gretchen Trowbridge, Disney on Ice skater, admitted that while spending Christmas away from family is difficult, they’d rather be in the Philippines where the yuletide season is much celebrated.

“What I love about it truthfully is we're here for Christmas. Filipinos do Christmas so exuberantly. They really lived it in their heart. There's a lot of places in the world if we go for Christmas, they won't sell a lot of tickets because people want to stay home with their families,” Trowbridge said.

“What I love about Filipino culture, as an observation, is that people take their families out and celebrate quite publicly. That's special for us.”

He also assured that the special staging of “Disney On Ice” this year will be bigger and have more character interactions than before.

It will also have new show elements that will take families on an adventure to timeless stories like Aladdin, Moana, Frozen, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Mary Poppins Returns, and all of the Disney Princesses.

Fans will also hit a high note with Mickey Mouse and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

