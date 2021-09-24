Miss Universe PH 2021 to be held in Bohol on Sept. 30

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2021 pageant is set to be held on September 30 in Bohol, organizers announced Friday.

In a Facebook post, the MUP organization said Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao will serve as the venue for the finals.

"We started the competition in Clark, Pampanga, now we're flying to Bohol for the coronation! The Miss Universe Philippines organization is very happy to announce that the province of Bohol will be our host for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant," it said.

"We are grateful to governor Arthur Yap, the Bohol LGUs and Tourism board, and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) for allowing us to stage this year's pageant in this most idyllic destination," it added.

The announcement came after IATF said it has approved the MUP organization's request to hold its coronation event in Bohol from September 26 to October 1.

The MUP 2021 pageant was previously scheduled on September 25, but was postponed as organizers were waiting for the "go signal" from the IATF.

The winner of this year's national pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.

