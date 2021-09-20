Miss Universe PH 2021 coronation postponed

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2021 coronation will not push through on September 25.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, organizers announced changes in its schedule for pre-pageant activities.

The national costume competition is now set on September 23, followed by preliminary interviews (September 24), the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown contests (September 26), and the last day of voting on the e-commerce platform Lazada (September 29).

The MUP organization said the date of the coronation night will be "announced soon."

"Mounting a safe pageant for all our stakeholders is our number one priority today. This is why we enhanced, even more, all of our safety protocols given our current situation," it said.

"We will announce the final date of the pageant as soon as we get the final approval from IATF for our enhanced plans for the finals. Rest assured that once we receive the final go signal, you will be the first to know. Don't worry the finals will be just a few days away," it added.

Thirty candidates out of the original 100 have been chosen by the MUP organization to compete on stage in the national pageant, which was originally scheduled on September 25.

As of writing, two delegates have bowed out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

The winner of this year's national pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.

