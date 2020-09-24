You can now listen to Joyce Pring, Inka Magnaye, other Pinoy podcasters on Spotify

Joyce Pring (left) and Inka Magnaye are now part of Spotify's lineup of Filipino podcasters. Photos from @joycepring and @inkamagnaye on Instagram

MANILA -- Joyce Pring and Inka Magnaye are among the Filipino podcasters that have been tapped by Spotify for exclusive content on its platform.

Free and premium users of Spotify can now listen to "Adulting with Joyce Pring," where the host shares tips ranging from mental health to love, relationships, and other life learnings.

Magnaye's podcast, titled "Sleeping Pill with Inka," takes listeners through soothing readings of books and poems to help them relax and ease their anxiety.

The two celebrities took to Instagram to share the good news, saying they are honored to be alongside big names in podcasting through the partnership.

"Remember the big news I said I wanted to tell you but couldn't yet? This is the one!" Magnaye said. "Come celebrate with me. I've officially signed with Spotify as an exclusive podcaster!"

Pring, for her part, wrote: "The big news I was telling you guys about... Ya girl just signed an exclusive deal with Spotify. I'm joining the club with Mareng Michelle Obama, kuya Joe Rogan, and many more!"

In a recent virtual briefing, Spotify head of studios for Southeast Asia Carl Zuzarte said their new offerings aim to help Filipinos stay entertained and informed amid the quarantines caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to work with these top Filipino podcasters -- storytellers in their own right -- who deliver fresh perspectives and belong to a new generation of creators," he said.

"We know that listening to audio content is a huge part of Filipinos' everyday lives," he added.

Zuzarte went on to describe the Philippines as "a market ripe with storytellers," saying they continue to be on the lookout for more tie-ups with Filipino podcasters.

Citing a survey it took with Singapore-based YouGov last July, Spotify noted that 85% of 1,101 Filipino adult respondents tune into some type of music or podcast content throughout the day.

Pring, who was also present at the virtual press conference, said it was the pre-pandemic Metro Manila traffic that got her hooked into listening to podcasts, and eventually making her own.

"I used to drive around in Manila. And, I kid you not, maybe 10 kilometers of driving would take me two hours going from QC (Quezon City) to Makati," she said.

"So I just told myself, 'You know what? I am spending so much time in traffic, I am not going to start complaining about it. I'm going to find a way to maximize this time because I need to travel for work," she added.

The host went on to share three tips for aspiring broadcasters: get a good host website, keep listening to other podcasts to learn new things, and finding a community.

Aside from Pring and Magnaye, the following Filipino podcasts are also now part of Spotify's roster:

* "Wake Up With Jim and Saab" by celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona, which talks about their adventures as a married couple and new parents

* "The KoolPals" by comedy trio GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Nonong Ballinan, which tackles pop culture topics with Filipino humor

* "Boiling Waters PH," a series that talks about relationships and romance with a side of humor and "hugot memes"

* "The Eve's Drop" by broadcast personalities and celebrity moms Delamar Arias, Francesca Tobias, and Gelli Victor, which shows real women talking about different issues

* "Ask Say" by influencer and body positivity advocate Say Tioco, where she talks about her learnings about living independently, love, sex, relationships, career, travelling and more

* "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" by filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, where they chat about love, "hugot," all things pop culture, and what's trending

* "Walwal Sesh," which features conversations about love, heartbreak, mental health, equality, sex and more.