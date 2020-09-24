Willing to wait? Study suggests price of PS5 will drop 6 months after launch

The Sony Playstation logo is seen at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France in this October 25, 2018. file photo. Benoit Tessier, Reuters

MANILA -- After the long wait, Sony finally pulled the curtains on the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5. The next generation console is set to be released in the country in November -- just in time for the holiday rush.

While the PS5 may be at the top of most gamers wishlist, it certainly does not come cheap.

In an online live stream, Sony unveiled two versions of the console. The standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc reader starts at the introductory price P24,222, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will retail at about P19,377.

While many refuse to "cancel" Christmas despite the unprecedented crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, money may be tight to more Filipinos due to the economic fallout.

Good news, however, possibly awaits those who may not be able to immediately purchase the latest gaming device.

A study conducted by the iPrice Group revealed the wait might not be in vain. According to the e-commerce aggregator, the average online selling price for Sony consoles tends to plunge by 6 percent just six months after its debut and by a further 8 percent after a year.

The data gathered by the group suggested the price of the standard and digital version of PS5 will possibly be cut to about P22,700 and P18,200, respectively by May 2021, six months after its release. Although the difference may not be huge, the amount is enough for an accessory or even a game.

Gamers willing to wait for at least a year, on the other hand, may potentially save between P2,600 and P3,200. The meta-search website reported the prices will likely decrease to around P20,900 for the standard version, and P16,700 for the digital version by November 2021.

“We came to this conclusion by examining the price history of PlayStation 4 Pro. We collected and compared selling prices of the console throughout the years on over 150 online shopping websites,” iPrice explained.

For full report, click here.