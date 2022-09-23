MANILA -- Makati’s Legaspi Village is a haven for those looking for good food as restaurants and cafes can be found left, right, and center. But to get to Somm's Table, one of the area’s new destinations, one must venture underground.
Part speakeasy, part brasserie, Somm's Table is a worthy addition to the block bordered by Esteban and Bolanos Streets which already has a varied selection of cafés and restaurants. The sign, by the down ramp to the Exchange Building, is on the smaller Bolanos street and is quite easy to miss. There are some parking spaces for guests after business hours -- and in Legaspi Village, that’s a big plus.
The vibe is that of a cozy hidden lounge performance space minus the smoke. A grand piano sits at the center, with colorful posters bringing color to the interiors.
Owner Raphael Gries puts the "Somm" in Somm's Table. With a WSET 4 certified sommelier at the helm, one can bet that the wine cellar that spans the length of the restaurant has a well curated collection. From affordable bottles of Bordeaux to those worth six or even seven figures, they have something for every budget and palate. The bottles are mostly old-world European, so someone who likes French wines would have a nice selection to choose from.
Gries and his chef, Julien Sobolewski, found themselves in the Philippines after Brexit aborted one of their projects in the UK. Gries even managed Kabayan Grill, a Filipino restaurant in Isabela owned by in-laws, for a while until he had the opportunity to open this new restaurant in Makati.
The menu at Somm's Table, like the wines in the cellar, is predominantly French food. Gries himself has been in Michelin-starred restaurants since he was 14, having worked for the likes of Joel Robuchon, Eric Frechon, and Eric Briffard. He serves everything from French pastries and small plates for pica-pica to big-ticket cuts of steaks, along with recommended bottles of wines.
Here are some choice selections from Somm’s Table:
What’s next for Gries and Sobolewski? They are planning to further develop the farm where they harvest ingredients for their concepts, and are also targeting to open their very own pizza concept in the near future.
Somm’s Table can be found at the first basement of the Exchange Building on Bolanos Street in Legaspi Village, Makati and is open from Wednesday to Monday , 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. More details are available on the restaurant's social media pages.
