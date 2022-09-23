MANILA – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is gearing up for yet another competition in her life – the New York City Marathon in November.

Wurtzbach took to Instagram to open up about being nervous ahead of the marathon, which appears to be her first.

The beauty queen and actress also sought advice for the event, even asking what to wear.

“Less than 2 months before @nycmarathon. I’m not gonna lie. I get nervous when I think about Nov 6. Any running advice from marathoners would be really helpful. I mean, what do you even wear? Do you wear your name on your shirt? A flag? I’m so clueless,” she said in the caption.

As part of her preparations, Wurtzbach is undergoing training every day to make sure she will not walk during the marathon.

“When it comes to my training naman, I have coach @gabbrosario training me every day. We started early this year and his goal for me is to finish strong. Ayaw namin na maglakad ako,” she added.

The popular NYC Marathon is a 42-kilometer running course and will take place on November 6.

Earlier this month, Wurtzbach launched her own line of carpets and rugs.

Her line includes a total of 13 rugs, which are inspired and named after her favorite cities: Manila, Cebu, Dubai, Hong Kong, Marrakech, Las Vegas, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, and Sao Paolo.

The rugs are made of wool and come in different sizes and colors, with options for customization.

