A closer look at Pia Wurtzbach's line of rugs

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach on Wednesday gave a closer look at her newly launched rug collection, which she co-designed with Studio Soliven.

Her line includes a total of 13 rugs, which are inspired and named after her favorite cities: Manila, Cebu, Dubai, Hong Kong, Marrakech, Las Vegas, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, and Sao Paolo.

"Thinking of designs for my bespoke rugs was no easy feat," she admitted in an Instagram post. "I can be a bit indecisive so having to interpret what was in my head into designs that will be distinct and fitting for various tastes and home styles, then narrowing them all down into one collection was challenging!"

"But the long process was definitely worth it," she added. "I think we nailed our concept without being too literal about it! I feel like we were able to weave a lot of travel memories into these rugs."

Studio Soliven has released photos of the Manila rug under Wurtzbach's collection, saying it "captures the water forms surrounding the city" through a freehand illustration.

The rugs are made of wool and come in different sizes and colors, with options for customization.

Prices range from P99,000 to P240,000, according to Studio Soliven's website.

