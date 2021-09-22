MANILA -- Gabbi Garcia admitted that she is open to entering the pageant scene, saying she has always dreamed of becoming a beauty queen.

But the actress is still waiting for the "right time" to join a pageant, when she can be "200% focused" on winning a crown.

"Hati pa 'yung oras ko, so I still can't commit my full time to the pageantry world," she said in an interview with the entertainment website Pep, citing her showbiz commitments and brand endorsements.

"I'm not rushing because I'm still young, I'm just 22," she added.

Garcia assured that she will proudly announce her pageant journey the moment it starts, saying she has to be "fully equipped" first.

"The desire is there, the dream is there. Buong-buo siya. I'm just waiting for the right time," she said.

Should she decide to compete in a beauty pageant, Garcia will join the likes of Kisses Delavin, Vickie Rushton, Megan Young, and Pia Wurtzbach, who all started out in showbiz.

Related video: