BGYO is composed of Mikki, JL, Gelo, Nate, and Akira. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO is set to debut a new track, “Kulay,” during the national costume show of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on Thursday.

The pageant organization announced the act’s participation in the preliminary event, which highlights Filipino artistry, through its social media channels.

“One of the biggest breakout P-Pop groups of the year is bringing new colors to the Universe. Catch @bgyo_ph 's ‘Kulay’ during our National Costume Show tomorrow! Stay tuned and show your support for Filipino artistry!” the group said.

The national costume show will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Empire.ph. It will be followed by the preliminary interviews on September 24, and the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competition on September 26.

The re-scheduled coronation date has yet to be announced.

“Kulay,” which was co-written by Kikx Salazar and Nhiko Victor, is the fifth original song of BGYO since it debuted in January.

Most recently, the five-member act released “The Baddest” on August 20 as its comeback single.

BGYO’s part in the Miss Universe Philippines event leads up to the group’s joint concert with its sibling act, BINI, on November 6 and 7.

Both acts, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are also finishing recording their respective full-length albums.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC