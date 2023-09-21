Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

MANILA -- Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee is celebrating her latest social media milestone -- a whopping 400,000 followers on Instagram.

"Woke up to 400K! All love," she said in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday.

Screenshot from Instagram Stories/@michelledee

Dee is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year.

The daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has been busy preparing for the competition, on top of her other roles as an entrepreneur, actress, and advocate for autism awareness.

Earlier this month, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced that Dee has also started her training to be part of the Philippine Air Force.