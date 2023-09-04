Michelle Dee starts training to be part of PH Air Force

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee (center) enters training to be part of the Philippine Air Force. Facebook/@TheMissUniversePH

MANILA -- On top of her preparations for the Miss Universe 2023 competition, Michelle Dee has also started her training to be part of the Philippine Air Force.

The announcement was made by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization on its social media pages over the weekend.

"She knows that it's going to be very challenging, but it’s something she really wants to do for the country. As Michelle Marquez Dee says, 'Service first,'" the organization said in its post.

"We salute Michelle Marquez Dee's dedication to serve!"

Aside from being a beauty queen, Dee is also a model and entrepreneur, as well as an actress who has experience doing fight scenes on television.

She joined the Spartan Race -- which involves conquering obstacles such as climbing walls and lifting heavy objects -- earlier this year.

In previous interviews, Dee said she hopes to use her platform for her advocacies, such as autism awareness and LGBTQIA+ empowerment.

She aims to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Miss Universe 2023 will be held in El Salvador on November 18.