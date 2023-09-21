All set for 'Dutdutan 2023' tattoo expo

Handout photo

MANILA — A Philippine tattoo expo is set to be held at the World Trade Center from September 30 to October 1.

"Dutdutan 23" will gather the biggest guns in the local and international tattoo scenes. It will house tattoo booths, an exhibition of pieces from The Lower Left Manila, and a horde of artists, collectors, and ink enthusiasts from all over the country and the world.

Flying in for the big show is Tribal Gear founder Bobby Ruiz, with graffiti master and street artist Huit of France and inkers Carlos Macias and California Ames also joining the event.

Not to be missed are the "Dutdutan" tattoo competitions, as well as Tribal's bikini contest and performances from the likes of Greyhounds, Urbandub, Wilabaliw, Gloc-9, Flow G, and Skusta Clee.

