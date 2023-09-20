Boracay all set for Malay Tourism Week celebration

Keyhole, a stunning rock formation inside Boracay Newcoast, a resort development of Megaworld Corporation and Global Estate Resorts. Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MALAY, Aklan -- The local government unit of Malay in the province of Aklan is gearing up for its tourism week.

With the theme "Tourism and Green Investment," the Tourism Week Celebration 2023 in Malay will happen from September 21 to 23 at Balabag Wetland Park No. 4.

The event aims to highlight the island of Boracay’s efforts in making it a top tropical destination and one of the world’s best beaches. Boracay is part of Malay, a first-class municipality in the province of Aklan.

Together with the Boracay MICE Alliance (BMA), the Malay local government, and the Department of Tourism of Region VI: Western Visayas, several activities are scheduled to celebrate the thriving economy of Malay and its emphasis on preserving what they have and improving what they can as it continues to practice sustainable tourism.



Part of the events and competitions for the Tourism Week Celebration 2023 is the Savor Malay Food Exhibit, which showcases the diverse and flavorful dishes that define Malaynon cuisine.

There will also be the induction of the Malay Cooks Association.



Also happening on Thursday is the awarding of High 5 Boracay Song Writing Competition of Boracay MICE Alliance, which aims to encourage people to clean the beach everyday at 5 p.m. for five minutes.

Leading the fun-filled and meaningful event is BMA chairman Cleofe C. Albiso.