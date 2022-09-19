Home  >  Life

LOOK: K Brosas moves to new home

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:26 AM

MANILA -- Comedienne K Brosas shared on social media a glimpse of her new home. 

In a series of Instagram posts, Brosas uploaded snaps of her new home's facade, kitchen, bathroom, dining and living area.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria Carmela (@kbrosas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Sensya na kung puro balur ko mga posts ko hehe... Sobrang tagal kasi hinintay ko, ang daming pinagdaanan pero salamat Lord natapos din. At last mukhang bahay na talaga, hindi bodega hehe... 'yung room ko na lang magulo," Brosas wrote in her most recent post.

Last year, Brosas took a legal action against her contractor for allegedly abandoning the construction of her house. 

