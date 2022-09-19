LOOK: K Brosas moves to new home

MANILA -- Comedienne K Brosas shared on social media a glimpse of her new home.

In a series of Instagram posts, Brosas uploaded snaps of her new home's facade, kitchen, bathroom, dining and living area.



"Sensya na kung puro balur ko mga posts ko hehe... Sobrang tagal kasi hinintay ko, ang daming pinagdaanan pero salamat Lord natapos din. At last mukhang bahay na talaga, hindi bodega hehe... 'yung room ko na lang magulo," Brosas wrote in her most recent post.

Last year, Brosas took a legal action against her contractor for allegedly abandoning the construction of her house.

RELATED VIDEO