KC Concepcion welcomes 'new brother' after half-sister Cloie announces engagement

MANILA -- KC Concepcion took to social media on Friday to welcome her "new brother" as her half-sister announced her engagement.

On Instagram, the actress and jewelry designer shared a screenshot of Cloie Skarne's post about tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Fredrik Hill.

She then expressed her happiness for the soon-to-wed couple.

"My sister finally announced that she's getting married! Love to my new brother," she said, tagging Hill's Instagram account.

"The most gorgeous couple!" she added. "So happy."

In the comments section, Concepcion also took the opportunity to greet Hill on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, bro!" she wrote.

Check out her post below:

'BEST FRIENDS'

Concepcion and Skarne are both daughters of actor Gabby Concepcion. The former's mother is the country's "Megastar," Sharon Cuneta, while the latter's mom is model Jenny Syquia.

Their other well-known half sister is Garie Concepcion, the singer daughter of businesswoman Grace Ibuna.

In 2016, the three half-sisters appeared on television together for the first time, via the ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

In the interview, Garie said they consider each other as "best friends."

"Hindi lang kami sisters, we are also best friends... Kahit 'di kami nag-uusap [nang madalas], alam namin na we will always be there for each other," she said.

Concepcion and Skarne, for their part, said they are thankful that their respective mothers allowed them to be close to their half-sisters.

"Thank you for believing in me and always being there for me and having my back. And also, of course, for always reminding me of my sisters growing up," Skarne told her mother during the show.

CLOIE'S MOTHER SHOWS SUPPORT

Meanwhile, Syquia also turned to Instagram to show her love for her newly engaged daughter and her fiance.

She said she is excited for Hill to be "part of our family," describing him as "an absolute gentleman, intelligent, and kind, and loves our daughter very much."

"Two beautiful souls have found each other!" she said, reposting photos of Skarne and Hill.