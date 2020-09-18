Food shorts: Pinoy salu-salo bundle, sushi in a box

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

A LA MINUTE EAT-ALL-YOU-CAN AT CORNICHE

Handout

Diamond Hotel Philippines is bringing back its a la minute eat-all-you-can offering at Corniche this September.

The hotel is offering a discounted rate of P1,200 nett per person for lunch or dinner until September 20 and 24-27. Advance reservations are required.

Guests may also purchase vouchers for the eat-all-you-can offer at Diamond Hotel's website. For reservations, call (02) 8528-3000 ext. 1121 or e-mail [email protected]

More details are available on Diamond Hotel's social media pages.

EL POLLO LOCO OPENS NEW MAKATI BRANCH

Handout

El Pollo Loco has opened a new branch at the second floor of Glorietta 4 mall in Makati.

The restaurant is known for its flame-grilled chicken, which is served a la carte or with sides such as rice, corn, salad, and tortilla.

It also has dishes such as Beef Nachos, Cheese Pollo Y Macaroni, and Chips and Salsa.

El Pollo Loco has other branches at SM Megamall and inside Italianni's Bonifacio High Street.

More details are available on the restaurant's Instagram page.

FOODPANDA EXPANDS TO MORE PH CITIES

Handout

Foodpanda recently announced its expansion to more cities in the

Philippines.

Among the new places where delivery service is now available are Malolos, Dasmarinas, Iligan, Legazpi, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Olongapo, Novaliches, and Batangas.

Foodpanda is known for delivering dishes from different restaurants, as well as grocery items, to customers' doorsteps.

It also offers regularly offers discounts and promos to its users.

GROCERY SHOPPING TIPS FROM NUTRIASIA

Handout

Condiments giant NutriAsia has provided tips on how to minimize risks while shopping for groceries amid the pandemic.

Check them out below:

Wear full protective equipment Go during off-peak hours and days Keep a list and stick to it Avoid using cash and disinfect your items Shop for your groceries online

NutriAsia is known for food brands such as Silver Swan, Datu Puti, UFC, Golden Fiesta, Mang Tomas, Locally, Papa, and Jufran.

It has online stores on Lazada and Shopee.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES NEW APP

Handout

Jollibee introduced it's all-new Jollibee app for Android and iOS, allowing customers to order their favorite items with a few swipes from their mobile phones.



Customers can download the app, create an account, and save their addresses to make future deliveries faster and more convenient.

They can also find the nearest Jollibee outlet through the app's store locator feature, as well as schedule their deliveries and enjoy exclusive deals using promo coupons.

Multiple payment options have been made available in the app, and senior citizens and PWDs can avail their regular discounts when they order through the platform.



Aside from the mobile app, customers can also order from Jollibee's improved delivery website.

MOONCAKES AT JASMINE

Handout

New World Makati Hotel's Jasmine restaurant is offering handcrafted mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The decadent treats are available in classic flavors such as red bean, red lotus, white lotus, and five kernel (watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, walnuts, Terminalia seeds, and almonds).

Sealed in an elegant tangerine box with gold accents, the mooncakes are priced at P1,088 nett (box of two) and P1,588 nett (box of four).

Jasmine is offering a 20% discount for bulk orders with a minimum of 30 boxes. Dine-in guests at the restaurant's dim sum buffet likewise can avail a 30% discount for a minimum of 10 boxes.

Club Epicure members, on the other hand, can get a 15% discount while supplies last.

To place orders, call (02) 8811-6888 ext. 3679 or (0917) 888-4194. More details are available on New World Makati Hotel's website and social media pages.

PINOY SALU-SALO BY MAX'S AND DENCIO'S

Handout

Max's Restaurant and Dencio's now have a crossover deal called Pinoy Salu-Salo, or bundles featuring bestselling dishes from each restaurant.

Starting at P1,069 for up to 5 people, the Pinoy Salu-Salo bundles are available until December 31 in select Metro Manila branches for take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.

ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA JOINS MANILA RESTAURANT WEEK

Handout

Robinsons Place Manila is joining Manila Restaurant Week, which is happening from September 20 to September 27.

Its participating restaurants are set to offer exclusive menus and special offers all throughout the week. These include Gerry's Grill, Wendy's, Bonchon Chicken, Pound, Max's Restaurant, The Aristocrat, Denny's, MESA, Uncle Cheffy, Cabalen, Tsurumaru Udon x Tempura, Soi Thai, Ramen Nagi, TGIF, Lugang Café, The Dessert Kitchen, Scout's Honor, Kuya J Restaurant, and Hanamaruken Ramen.

Manila Restaurant Week, an event under the Manila Support Local Campaign, is a week-long and citywide celebration launched by the Bureau of Permits and City Government of Manila to promote local businesses amid the pandemic.

'SUSHI IN A BOX' BY WATAMI

Handout

Japanese restaurant Watami is now offering "sushi in a box," which includes vinegared rice garnished with ingredients such as tuna, salmon, kani, beef, vegetables, and even tempura.

It comes in three kinds of boxes, and round platters in three sizes:

Box 1: 8 pieces each of California Maki, Kani Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Spicy Salmon Maki

Box 2: 16 pieces of Tokyo Beef Roll, and 8 pieces each of California Maki, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Spicy Salmon Maki

Box 3: 8 pieces each of California Maki, Salmon Maki Miso, Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll, and Spicy Tuna Roll

Round Platter Small: Salmon Bowl, 8 pieces each of Kani Roll, California Maki, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Salmon Maki Miso

Round Platter Medium: 8 pieces each of Volcano Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Maki, and California Maki, and 12 pieces of King Dragon Feast

Round Platter Large: 8 pieces each of Salmon Maki Miso, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Ebi Dynamite, and 16 pieces each of Tokyo Beef Roll, California Maki, and Salmon Tempura Roll

The sushi in a box is available for delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda, as well as for dine-in and takeout at Watami's branches at Ayala North Exchange, Shangri-La Plaza, and Vista North Molino.

More details are available on Watami's social media pages.

URC OFFERS NEW HEALTHY SNACK

Handout

Universal Robina Corporation (URC) is now offering Nice & Natural, which has a delicious combination of nuts, wholegrain oats, fruit bits, and chocolate.

It comes in Choco Almond Crunch and Mixed Berry Crunch flavors, and is available at SM Stores, Robinsons Supermarket, Shopwise, Mercury Drug Stores, Rustan's Supermarket, Ministop, and 7 Eleven outlets nationwide for P23.50 (SRP).

Nice & Natural can also be ordered at URC's official store on Lazada.

YELLOW CAB'S CHARLIE CHAN PROMO

Handout

From September 16 to 20, customers at Yellow Cab can buy one large Charlie Chan pasta starting at P339 and get one regular serving for only P20.

This limited time offer is available in participating Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, curbside pickup, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Charlie Chan is a pasta dish with chicken strips, shiitake mushrooms, spring onions, and roasted peanuts mixed in a spicy oriental sauce.

More details are available on Yellow Cab's Facebook page.