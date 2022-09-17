Courtesy: Genshin Impact's website

MANILA – Hit gacha game Genshin Impact will be adapted into an animation series, the game developers confirmed on Friday night.

The series, which currently has no title, was announced ahead of the game's second anniversary.

HoYoverse, the game's developers, will be teaming up with Japanese animation studio Ufotable, or the creators of hit anime series "Demon Slayers" for the planned series.

In the video, the game's Travelers – twins Lumine and Aether – are seen hand-in-hand in a rare moment.

Genshin Impact says this is a "long-term" collaboration project with the animation giant.

The hit MMORPG game has its own webtoon manga series, available on its website.

You may watch the trailer here.

The collaboration was revealed in the game's livestream of its 3.1 version, which also revealed a new, deserted area in newly-introduced region Sumeru.

It will also have an event set in the game's first region, Monstadt, among others.

Genshin Impact is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on a free-to-download basis.

But as a gacha game, much of its in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental discretion is advised for younger gamers.