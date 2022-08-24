Genshin Impact's new region, Sumeru. Courtesy: HoYoVerse

MANILA - Hit online game Genshin Impact on Wednesday launched its awaited nation, Sumeru as part of its major 3.0 update.

Passing through a tunnel in the Liyue's dark Chasm, players will be greeted by rich foliage and tropical landscapes in the passageway to Genshin Impact's latest region, said to be driven by work in the academe.

Sumeru, home to the Dendro element, worships the “God of Wisdom” — the Lesser Lord Kusanali. This succeeds three other nations namely the "City of Freedom" Mondstadt, the "Land of Contracts" Liyue, and, its last recent playable region, Inazuma, the "Land of Eternity."

Said to be inspired by South Asian and Middle East topography and culture, Sumeru has six areas as of the recent update: Avidya Forest, Lokapala Jungle, Ardavi Valley, Ashavan Realm, Vissudha Field, and Vanarana.

It also gives a bigger depth of the Dendro element, one of the game's seven elements (Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, Geo, Hydro, Electro, Anemo).

The game also adds two Archon quests related to the game's main storyline of the traveler's quest to find their lost sibling.

This patch will introduce the first playable Dendro character, Tighnari, who players can "wish" for in a limited-time banner, before he will be made available into the pool of standard banner players in version 3.1. Zhongli, the human form of the former Geo is made available in a separate banner for the first half of the 3.0 patch.

Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi will be available in the second half of the patch, approximately from September 9.

With the update, Genshin Impact introduced quality of life improvements such as adding more artifact strongboxes, fight audios, and expanding the friend limit, among others.

Genshin Impact is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on a free-to-download basis.

But as a gacha game, much of its in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental guidance is advised for younger gamers.