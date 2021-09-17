Miss World PH names 'Beauty with a Purpose' Top 9

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines (MWP) on Thursday named the finalists of its "Beauty with a Purpose" contest, which focuses on candidates' advocacies.

They are Lea Macapagal, Ria Siozon, Joy Barcoma, Ambriel Pascual, Asha Gutierrez, Trisha Martinez, Ann Palmares, and Ganiel Krishnan.

Also part of the Top 9 is Dindi Pajares, who was voted by her fellow candidates to represent the Philippines in the Miss Supranational international pageant in Poland. She finished in the Top 12 of the pageant held last August.

The winner of the "Beauty with a Purpose" contest will be an automatic semi-finalist in the Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night.

Forty-five candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Philippines Tourism, and Miss Environment International Philippines.

