LIST: Winners of 2021 Ateneo Art Awards

Brisa Amir's "Untitled Blankets" won the Embassy of Italy Purchase Prize in the 2021 AAA. Handout

MANILA -- The Ateneo Art Gallery (AAG) announced the winners of the 17th season of the Ateneo Art Awards (AAA) through an online event on Wednesday.

Held on Zoom and Facebook, the ceremony featured messages from Ateneo de Manila University president Fr. Roberto Yap, Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation Inc. president Ada Ledesma-Mabilangan, Chargé d affaires of the Embassy of Italy in Manila Eugeniu Rotaru, local residency and publication partners, and select jurors.

Due to quarantine restrictions, AAG deferred the annual physical exhibition featuring the 12 shortlisted entries for the Fernando Zobel Prizes for Visual Art. Instead, the gallery will release a series of video features on its website and social media accounts.

The nine shortlisted essays for the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism have also been uploaded online.

Below are the winners of the 2021 AAA:

PURITA KALAW-LEDESMA PRIZES IN ART CRITICISM

- Carla T. Gamalinda, "Art and the inevitable crisis of the screens" (Winner for The Philippine Star)

- Portia Placino, "Forging on by the Mountainside" (Winner for ArtAsiaPacific)

- Jaffy V. Fajardo, "Nandiyan lang kultura at mga sining" (Winner for Katipunan Journal)

FERNANDO ZOBEL PRIZES FOR VISUAL ART

- Nice Buenaventura, "Fools will copy but copies will not fool" (Artinformal Makati, June 1-29, 2019)

- Christina Lopez, "Portraits (Proxies)" (The Drawing Room Makati, March 7-31, 2021)

- Jo Tanierla, "Pagburo at Pag-alsa: Natural Depictions and Illustrated Prophecies (Gelacio, 1910)" (UP Jorge B. Vargas Museum, October 9-December 20, 2020)

EMBASSY OF ITALY PURCHASE PRIZE

- Brisa Amir, "Untitled Blankets" (Artinformal Makati, October 19-November 16, 2019)

RESIDENCY RECIPIENTS

- Portia Placino (Orange Project Residency)

- Christina Lopez (Project Space Pilipinas Residency, No Space Residency)

- Jo Tanierla (ABungalow Artist's Foundation Residency, CASA San Miguel Center for the Arts Residency)