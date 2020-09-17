WATCH: Sharon Cuneta shows part of her luxury watch collection

MANILA -- "Yeah, I'm a big watch collector. Guilty, guilty."

Sharon Cuneta made this statement in her newest vlog as she showed part of her watch collection.

In a video published on YouTube on Wednesday, the country's "Megastar" said she is only displaying the pieces that are "meaningful ones, and some I just love."

She started with her mother's 1950s Omega watch which, she said, she inherited from her father.

While it is an Omega, the antique watch was seen in the vlog with a Rolex dial. Explaining why, Cuneta said: "Noong nasira po, pinilit kong magpahanap ng face niya, 'yung dial niya. Wala na pong mahanap. But we were able to find a Rolex na kapalit."

"But what's important is it's my mom's, and it's with me. And it came from my dad," she added.

Cuneta proceeded to show a 1970s watch by Corum, another Swiss brand. The small timepiece was given to her by her father when she was in elementary school.

"[This is] the very first watch that my father gave me, and he didn't tell me it was precious... He gave this to me when I was in fourth grade and it is a Corum, a solid gold Corum with a diamond in each corner," she said.

She went on: "When I brought this to Zurich when I had my concert tour in Europe, which was in 2011 or 12, I think, I wanted to have it refurbished kasi luma na siya... Sabi nila don't touch it because they don't make it like this anymore. So iba ang craftsmanship na pumasok dito."

Cuneta's other favorite pieces include more of her late mother's watches, such as a 1950s Girard-Perregaux with diamonds and sapphires.

Another is a Cartier Ballon Bleu that the actress bought for her mother two years before she passed away.

After showing heirloom pieces, the Megastar then gave a glimpse of some of the watches she has bought over the years.

She showed her own Cartier Ballon Bleu, a Cartier Santos, and a 1986 Rolex Datejust which she said is the first she bought from the popular luxury watch manufacturer.

"This is the first Rolex I was able to buy," Cuneta said, before showing the two other Rolex watches she bought.

"So ganyan po, dahan-dahan, pa-upgrade nang pa-upgrade," she added, noting how she started with a steel and gold Rolex and moved to gold, and eventually platinum.

She wrapped up her showcase with a pink Rolex Daytona with a mother of pearl dial, and a gold Piaget Polo that even got the attention of actor Christopher de Leon.

"In 'Madrasta' I wore this in the ending of the movie. Remember when Christopher and I kissed?" she recalled, referring to De Leon. "Among all my watches, this was the one that Christopher de Leon noticed. He said, 'Ganda niyan, ano 'yan?' [I said] 'It's a Piaget. I love it."

While she is a fan of luxury timepieces, Cuneta stressed that she also likes collecting toy watches and even those from G-Shock and Swatch, which are at more affordable price points.

"As long as I find a watch cute, I buy it," she said.

Meanwhile, Cuneta had a message to those who seem to find fault with her fascination for watches.

"This is my collection, part of it. That's not to brag, that's the truth and that's my life. And so I've shown you some sentimental pieces and why they're important, and some just because I love them," she said.

"So bashers, this is dedicated to you," she continued, laughing. "Because it all started with my famous... 'yung Rolex watch na gold na pinost ko sa IG (Instagram)... Aba'y nilubos na namin. Kaya para po sa inyo ito."

"Ayan marami kayong iba-bash... You make my life more rainbow-colored."

Watch her vlog below: