Sofitel's Spiral restaurant to reopen in October

MANILA -- The popular buffet restaurant of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila is set to reopen to the public this October.

Spiral temporarily closed as lockdowns were imposed by governments across the globe to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Spiral said it will operate again starting October 2.

"The date is finally set! October 2 marks the opening of our doors to gourmands and connoisseurs alike," it said, not giving further details.

Changes in the dining experience are expected to be seen when Spiral reopens, as buffet setups and self-service food bars have been prohibited under the "new normal" caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Homegrown buffet restaurant chain Vikings, for instance, implemented an "order-all-you-can" policy, with glass shields installed at all food stations.

REBIRTH

Spiral underwent a major renovation back in 2012 after flood waters caused by typhoon "Pedring" inundated Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The hotel spent over P700 million -- double the investment for the original Spiral -- for interiors, food, staff, and for the restaurant to stand strong against the elements.

More specifically, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila put up a 0.9-meter long retaining wall, a new drainage piping layout, and a 100-meter long trench canal to make sure that the water entering the hotel will be diverted back to the Manila Bay.

With a total area of 2,921 square meters, the new Spiral was divided into 21 dining ateliers, where guests can see the food prepared in front of them.

Today, Spiral and the rest of the hospitality industry face a different kind of challenge because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has discouraged social gatherings and communal meals.

Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout, while other owners have opted to close due to low profits or for safety reasons.