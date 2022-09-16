Filipino comics titles find home in Kumu-powered app

Handout

MANILA -- Online reading platform Penlab has partnered with Kumu to launch its mobile app, making Filipino comics more accessible to a wider audience.

The Kumu-powered Penlab app, which is available on both Google Play and the App Store, lets comics fans browse through more than 300 titles from different genres.

"We hope to unlock the creative potential of Filipino creators," Kumu co-founder Angelo Mendez said in a statement. "Coming soon, we will be launching the Penlab Create feature, where anyone can upload their stories."

Users of the new app can expect at least five Kumu-Penlab original titles: "Spirit Sprints," "Ang Jowa Kong Crosswise Season 2," "Potential!," "Cross Court," and "My Opis Myth."

Other available komiks include "Trese," "Sari-Sari Story," "Life in Orange," and "Katipunera Warrior."

Penlab creative director Bernie Mercado hopes that Filipino comics will one day earn their place in popular culture, just like its counterparts in other countries.

"There will still be more developments in the future," he said. "It gives me hope that one day, creating komiks will evolve from a community to a thriving industry."

