IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss Philippines pageant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2023 03:16 PM

MANILA -- The Miss Philippines has revealed its first batch of candidates, who will compete for the opportunity to represent the country in Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International. 

Check out their photos below:

IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 1
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 2
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 3
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 4
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 5
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 6
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 7
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 8
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 9
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 10
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 11
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 12
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 13
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 14
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 15
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 16
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 17
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 18
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 19
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 20
IN PHOTOS: Candidates of first-ever The Miss PH pageant 21

Formed only this year, The Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines. 

Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed the first The Miss Philippines titleholder after her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed second to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition.

Earlier this month, organizers announced that mothers and married women are allowed to join its inaugural pageant.

