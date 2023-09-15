MANILA -- The Miss Philippines has revealed its first batch of candidates, who will compete for the opportunity to represent the country in Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Check out their photos below:

Formed only this year, The Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines.

Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed the first The Miss Philippines titleholder after her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed second to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition.

Earlier this month, organizers announced that mothers and married women are allowed to join its inaugural pageant.