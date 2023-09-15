MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

KFC'S 'BUCKET LIST BUCKETS'

KFC is celebrating Colonel Sanders' birthday with the "Bucket List Buckets" promo.

Customers can buy a KFC bucket and submit their bucket list at the promo's dedicated page until September 30. The grand winner will be handpicked by the fast food chain to make their dreams come true.

Orders can be made via dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, or delivery.

KRISPY KREME'S KOREA TRIP GIVEAWAY

Holidays are coming in early at Krispy Kreme Philippines with its newest promo.

The 86 OG Holiday Giveaways has a free trip to Korea as its grand prize. The four-day, three-night sponsored tour includes a visit to the Krispy Kreme South Korea factory store.

Second and third prizes include an iPhone 14 128gb and an iPad 10th generation, respectively, with 83 winners getting one-month supply of one dozen Original Glazed donuts and brewed coffee.

The promo marks Krispy Kreme's 86th year this 2023. It is open to all OG card members who will purchase a dozen of select combo products from September 15 to October 15.

These include 1 dozen of Original Glazed, mixed, assorted, or premium assorted donuts with any Pepsi product or Premiere bottled water.

MCDONALD'S BRINGS BACK TWISTER FRIES

Handout

McDonald's seasonal Twister Fries returned to branches in the Philippines last September 13.

It is available for a limited time in regular and sharing sizes as a solo item or as a free upgrade to any McDonald's meal with fries.

McDonald's recommends getting the Big Mac and Twister Fries Meal, which combines the seasoned, curly fries with the restaurant chain's iconic and elevated burger.

OLIVE GARDEN OPENS 3RD BRANCH IN PH

Handout

Italian-American chain Olive Garden has opened its third Philippine branch at The Verve in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Its two other restaurants in the country are located at Mall of Asia and Glorietta 3.

Olive Garden is known for serving unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks with every order of an entrée. Signature items include Tour of Italy, Amazing Alfredos, and Shrimp Scampi.

New dishes, on the other hand, include Mediterranean Chicken, Chicken

Tuscany, Roasted Herb Chicken and Italian Braised Short Ribs.

SERENITEA-KAYA COLLAB

Handout

Tea shop Serenitea has collaborated with the Korean restaurant Kaya for a new line of snacks.

Dubbed KimCheese, the two menu items combine Kaya's signature Kimchee with cheese.

The KimCheese Fries (P220) feature fries smothered in cheddar cheese sauce and kimchi, topped with nori, sour cream, and a hint of green chilis.

Serenitea's crispy chicken poppers meet kimchi and cheddar cheese sauce in the Kimcheese Chicken Poppers, which is also served with green chilis and nori.

Both products are available nationwide at Serenitea branches as well as via delivery apps like Grab and Foodpanda.

STARBUCKS RESERVE HIRAYA IN TAGAYTAY

Handout

Starbucks Philippines marks its 25th anniversary with the opening of a one-of-a-kind store in Tagaytay City.

Starbucks Reserve Hiraya offers breathtaking views of the Taal Lake, a distinctive design, and an expanded menu.

Here, customers can enjoy the specially made Hiraya Latte for the new branch, along with a selection of freshly baked pastries.

They can also get an exclusive line of merchandise inspired by the richness of the land.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUP'S NEW PROMOS

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club in Quezon City is offering a corporate membership package as well as new food and beverage promos.

The P40,000 annual membership and P6,000 monthly dues are inclusive of 12 months of access to facilities such as the family pool, gym, locker, sauna, and steam bath. They can also be guided by the club's professional coaches to get started with an active lifestyle.

Members also get priority invitations to club events and exclusive access to food and beverage outlets. Those who sign up this month get P2,000 worth of complimentary vouchers that can be used for sports activities or dining.

Meanwhile, food and beverage promos include ribeye steak at the Royale Lounge for P2,000 net. This includes mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and signature sauces.

Diners can also get a 20% discount on breakfast on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Royale Lounge. The all-day breakfast with unlimited brewed coffee includes hearty rice dishes and pancakes, among others.

More details are available on Tivoli Royale Country Club's website and social media pages.