Filipino brands, tampok sa UK autumn fair

Bumida kamakailan ang ilang Pinoy brands sa isang trade exhibit sa Birmingham, England, ang Source Home and Gift UK, na bahagi ng Autumn Fair, na ginanap nitong September 3 hanggang 6, 2023.

Sa tulong ng European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, ECCP, 11 Filipino brands na naniniwala sa "responsible manufacturing and sustainable production" ang nagsama-sama para ibida ang ilan sa mga produktong Pinoy na pwedeng ipagmalaki sa global market.

Sabi ni Dawn Cabigon, Senior International Trade Fairs Officer ng ECCP, sa pamamagitan ng Source Home and Gift UK fair, may pagkakataong mas lumawak ang merkado na tatangkilik sa Filipino brands sa pagdalo sa exhibit.

"The niche of this Source Home and Gifts is that it brings global manufacturers all over the world who focus on responsible manufacturing and sustainable production. The brands that we brought here represent sustainability and are supporting communities," ayon kay Cabigon.

Dagdag pa ni Cabigon, ito ang unang pagkakataong lumahok ang Pilipinas at nagkaroon ng Filipino pavillon sa UK Autumn Fair sa halos 40 taon ng event.

Ang 11 Filipino brands na tampok sa Source Home and Gifts UK 2023 ay ang sumusunod:

1. Placemat Queen

Isang online store na kilala sa "whimsical yet timeless and elegant table accessories" gaya ng mga placemats, plate chargers at napkin rings.

2. Jas Ancheta Interiors

Isinusulong naman nito ang ergonomic spaces, ngunit kumportable pa rin at may style na ang resulta ay isang "work of art.” Katuwang nila sa adhikain ang mga lokal na artist.

“We basically promote Filipino artists because we believe they are good for the world stage,” ayon kay Allan Ancheta ng Jas Ancheta Interiors.

3. Anmari and Co

Mahigit dalawang dekada nang gumagawa ng mga bag na gawa sa lokal na materyal at mula sa malikhaing mga kamay ng ekspertong Filipino craftsman.

4. Casa Juan

Ang mga homeware products nila na idinisenyo sa pakikipagtulungan ng mga Filipino artist at artisan ay isang pagpupugay sa Filipino craftsmanship at heritage.

5. Solace Vibe

Isa namang patunay sa kanilang commitment sa craftsmanship at good vibes ang mga macrame product gaya ng mga quality coaster, bag at tsinelas.

6. Katha Pilipinas

Nagsisilbi silang tulay sa komunidad ng mga artist at artisan upang ang kanilang mga likha ay maging bahagi ng kanilang livelihood.

“We help empower our community of artists to turn their art into livelihood and create social impact programs with the proceeds that we receive from marketing their products.Sa lahat ng mga ginagawa namin, there is a Katha Community Impact Fund where most of the proceeds will go to beneficiaries who need it the most,” ayon kay Dianne Moreno Mempin ng Katha Pilipinas.

Ang Society For The Advancement Of Professional Entrepreneurship, sa pamumuno ni Dr. Eduardo A. Morato, Jr., isang organisasyon na isinusulong ang development at empowerment ng mga social entrepreneurs, may limang Filipino brands ang dala sa exhibition na ito:

1. Junk Not

Itinatag ni Wilhelmina Garcia, ito ay isang pioneer sa Green Interior Design services. Ang mga produkto nila ay gawa sa kadalasan ay mga patapon nang plastic.

“As a social enterprise, we have to balance the 3Ps—the people, the planet and the profit. For the people, we engage the community in collecting their household waste and turn them into furniture and home decor para hindi nila sinusunog. At doon kami kumikita,” paliwanag ni Wilhelmina Garcia.

2. AkreH

Isang for-profit social enterprise na gumagawa ng mga eco-friendly crafts at upcycled bags, accessories at home furnishings. Ang kanilang misyon ay ang kabuuang transformation at sustainability at pag-empower sa mga kababaihan sa pamamagitan ng creativity.

3. Malingkat

Ito ay salitang Tausug na ibig sabihin ay maganda. Ipinagmamalaki nila rito ang mga katutubong habi at handicrafts, partikular iyong mga mula sa Muslim Mindanao.

4. Woven

Mga habing produkto rin ang tampok nila. Ilan sa kanilang mga produkto ay mga woven laptop bag, cellphone cases, cardholders at mats.

5. Habi Lifestyle

Ito’y isa ring brand ng environment-friendly footwear at lifestyle items na gawa ng mga komunidad sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa. Naniniwala ang Habi sa pantay na oportunidad para sa lahat upang makamit ang magandang bukas.

Lahat ng mga brand na ito ay maituturing na mga start-up business, home-grown at social enterprises, at ang kanilang mga produkto ay hindi mabibili o makikita sa mga naglalakihang mall.

Ayon kay Cabigon, nakita nila sa ECCP ang potensyal ng mga ito na maging exporter kaya malaking tulong para sa kanila ang mapasali sa ganitong mga global trade fair lalo’t may nakita silang demand sa UK para sa mga ganitong produkto.

“This is a huge opportunity especially for especially for grass roots manufacturers. Because if you are not a big company, you will not take the chances of exporting. But with this trading scheme wherein your buyers do not need to pay import taxes, there is a chance for even small companies to explore exporting to the UK,” paliwanag ni Cabigon.

Ngunit ilan sa mahahalagang kinonsidera ng ECCP sa mga brand na ito ay ang kalidad ng kanilang produkto at ang koneksyon nila sa ilang adbokasiya ng Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Some of them are supporting zero waste, some support community developments because they are social enterprises and they help underprivileged artisans to get work and support their livelihood," dagdag pa ni Cabigon.

Sa apat na araw ng exhibit, positibo naman ang resulta para sa mga nakilahok na Pinoy brand dahil ilan sa kanila ay nagkaroon na ng inquiry sa ilang potential buyers.

Isa sa mga punto na lang na pinag-uusapan nila ay hinggil sa presyuhan ng mga produkto. Kasunod nito, hinikayat pa ni Cabigon ang iba pang mga Pinoy social entrepreneurs na makipag-ugnayan sa kanila sa ECCP upang matulungan silang mas mapalawak pa ang network at lumago ang kanilang mga negosyo.

“We are here to support you and to make you shine. If you have a product that you believe in and that you think there is a demand, and you believe in the quality and you are helping your community, you should consider this (participating in global trade fairs). This is your entry way to the market outside of the Philippines,” pagtatapos ni Cabigon.

