The Sims 4. Courtesy: EA website.

MANILA -- Hit life simulation game Sims 4 will be free to download from October 18, developer Electronic Arts (EA) announced Wednesday.

In a blog posted in its website, EA said the base game will be free to download via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

On the same day, EA will have a "Behind The Sims Summit" where they will lay out their future plans for the franchise.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," EA said.

The base game includes standard gameplay such as building houses, creating your character, or your "Sim," among others.

Expansion packs of various themes and concepts are purchased separately, ranging from P349 to P1,799 on gaming platform Steam.

On the other hand, those who have already purchased the base Sims 4 game will be handed the "Desert Luxe Kit" as a free downloadable content (DLC).

“Sims 4” is normally priced at $39.99, or around P2,099.77. But Steam often has the base game on discount for as low as P399 to P899.

