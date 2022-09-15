Museo Pambata set to reopen this September

Photo from Museo Pambata's Facebook page

MANILA -- Museo Pambata, known as the country's first interactive children's museum, is reopening to the public this month.

It will start welcoming visitors on September 25, two years after the museum was closed due to the pandemic.

Rates are at P450 per person, as seen in an announcement post by Museo Pambata earlier this week.

"The long wait is finally over!" the post read.

Museo Pambata has been holding virtual events and small on-site events such as puppet shows and garage sales as its way of adapting to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its reopening, the museum promises to offer new spaces, art workshops, tours, busking, and a children's bazaar, among others.

Established in 1993, Museo Pambata is located along Roxas Boulevard corner South Drive in Manila.

Related video: