LOOK: Museo Pambata unveils Bahay Pukyutan children's playground

Patterned after the geometry of the honeycomb, the interconnected hexagonal shapes of the Bahay Pukyutan provide a multi-level play space. Press release photo

MANILA -- Museo Pambata has a new learning space.

The museum held a blessing for its latest playground Bahay Pukyutan last June 24 in commemoration of Manila Day.

The Bahay Pukyutan features living and learning spaces for children and adults that emphasize the connection and importance of our environment and the natural world. Its interconnected hexagonal shapes provide a multi-level play space.

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Vice Mayor Dr. Honey Lacuna graced the event alongside Museo Pambata’s president\ Bambi Mañosa-Tanjutco.

Mañosa-Tanjutco even toured the guests around the new space which was patterned after the geometry of the honeycomb.

“We are happy that there’s another place in Museo Pambata for kids to explore and hone their physical and social skills. We believe that this new interactive space will shape the future children of Manila and create a better learning environment for them,” she said.

“Once the restrictions ease, we will welcome everyone to Museo Pambata and share the new spaces we created for them to explore.”

Last year, Museo Pambata started working on the outdoor spaces of the museum whose design was inspired by the late National Artist for Architecture, Francisco “Bobby” T. Mañosa.

Mañosa made an original wooden structure in the old Parks and Wildlife Bureau in Quezon City, now called the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife.

(L-R): Museo Pambata President Bambi Mañosa-Tanjutco, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Vice Mayor Dr. Honey Lacuna, and Museo Pambata Chair and Founder Dr. Nina Lim-Yuson. The 450th year of Manila commemorative stamp and coin was turned over to the Museo Pambata last June 24.

The 450th year commemorative stamp and coin was also turned over to Museo Pambata, a historical gesture from the City of Manila.

Some postcards were also signed by Moreno which are addressed to the future kids of Manila and were dropped inside the Museo Pambata’s vintage mailbox.