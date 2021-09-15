MANILA -- Emmanuel Torres, the founding curator of the Ateneo Art Gallery (AAG), passed away last September 13.

The poet, author, art critic, and former professor at the English department of the Ateneo de Manila University was 89 years old.

No other details were given about his passing.

"In the conception of the Ateneo Art Gallery in 1960, Prof. Torres was appointed by Fernando Zóbel as its first curator and served as senior curator until 2002. He had been a member of numerous art exhibition committees abroad," AAG said as it paid tribute to Torres.

"Through his critical eye, a purchase fund program by Zóbel, and the generous donations from artists and alumni, the AAG was able to acquire significant works for the museum collection. These include iconic works that defined social realism and which remain relevant to this generation's current events," it added.

In a memo on Tuesday, Ateneo de Manila University president Roberto Yap requested the community to keep Torres and his loved ones in their prayers.

He also cited the many achievements of the AAG founding curator, including his four Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards. Torres was also named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men (Literature) in 1961.

"Held in high esteem by the arts and humanities community both locally and internationally, Professor Torres had also been a member of committees on art exhibits around the world," Yap added.

Torres graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1954, and received his master's degree from Iowa State University in 1957 through a Fulbright scholarship.