Maggie Wilson to host new reality show for entrepreneurs

MANILA – Maggie Wilson has been announced as the host of "Project GO," a five-episode mini-series for aspiring entrepreneurs.

As an entrepreneur herself, Wilson has an idea on how business people deal with the current pandemic while trying to keep their industries afloat.

Personally, Wilson has been trying to pivot her business by expanding her offerings during this difficult time.

“I tapped into my creativity to keep my business going. I ventured into producing videos, widening my range of offerings, and have been more collaborative in nature, while strengthening my presence online with the help of GoDaddy,” Wilson said in a press release.

“By watching the show and listening to the contestant stories, we hope it can strengthen your entrepreneurial spirit, equip you with resources, enhance your creativity and help to transform you into entrepreneurs of today,” she added.

Wilson said she is deeply grateful for the opportunity to be working with GoDaddy and she is looking forward to hearing business ideas that will be highlighted on the show.

“Project GO” will feature up-and-coming entrepreneurs and showcase their innovative ideas. The shortlisted contestants will be going head-to-head for a chance to win P1 million to help grow their entrepreneurial business.

Auditions for "Project GO" ran from August 7 to September 2. Its pilot episode will premiere this November on AXN.