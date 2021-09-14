Saweetie attends the Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Filipino-American rapper Saweetie made sure to pay homage to her heritage at the 2021 Met Gala as she donned a gown showcasing her Filipino and Black American lineage.

The “Icy” rapper strutted the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a Christian Cowan outfit with a dramatic cape, featuring the colors of the Philippine flag on one side with the Black American heritage flag on the other side.

According to the British designer, Saweetie’s gown has 10 million hand-placed crystals “which are draped to adorn her body."

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, was born to a Filipino-Chinese mother, Trinidad Valentin, and African-American father Johnny Harper.

The Fil-Am artist has been nominated several times at MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

She first released her debut single as lead artist in 2017 titled “Icy Grl” before the 2018 “Up Now” song. Saweetie is expected to release the studio album “Pretty Bitch Music” this year.

Singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Lil Nas X kicked off a sparkling, youth-inspired Met Gala red carpet celebrating the best of American fashion.

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

Many of the celebrities were first-timers at the Met Gala, including YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, "Black-ish" TV star Yara Shahidi, and Brooklyn Beckham, son of British soccer player David Beckham.

Last year's Met Gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday's gathering was about a third smaller than usual with about 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they did not wear masks while posing for their entrances. -- with reports from Reuters

