Zambales beauty drops out of Miss Universe PH pageant

MANILA – One of the delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is dropping out of the competition after she caught dengue fever early this week.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Joanna Marie Rabe from Zambales said her doctors advised her that she would need more time to recover her strength.

Despite this turn of events, Rabe said she will forever be indebted to the people who helped her in her Miss Universe Philippines journey.

She likewise thanked the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

“I have grown so much. I hope to see everyone, in a bigger stage and much brighter circumstances in future,” she said.

For her final sign off as a candidate, she wrote: “I am Joanna Marie Rabe, your Miss Universe Philippines - Zambales 2021. Maraming salamat po! Stay safe and God bless everyone.”

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who were chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

It is now unclear whether pageant organizers will be replacing Rabe with another contestant to complete the top 30.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.