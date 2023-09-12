Anna and Elsa in World of Frozen. Handout

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is preparing for the grand opening of World of Frozen, which is set to be the world's first and largest "Frozen"-themed land, scheduled for November 20.

World of Frozen will whisk visitors away to the enchanting realm of Arendelle, both as depicted in the movies and as an immersive travel destination.

Here, guests can immerse themselves in the captivating world of Arendelle, with its beloved characters, rich culture, beautiful scenery, enchanting music, and advanced technology, creating a unique experience.

They can enjoy a "Summer Snow Day" celebration and have fun on exciting rides like Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

"Today, on the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we’re thrilled to be sharing more details on World of Frozen. World of Frozen is an integral part of the park’s latest expansion and growth, and with the launch on November 20, we look forward to welcoming even more guests from around the world,” said Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

“We are committed to continually delivering new and innovative offerings so that our guests can enjoy a magical experience with each and every visit to the resort - we can’t wait from them to explore the kingdom of Arendelle,” he added.

World of Frozen puts a number of iconic scenes in the “Frozen” movies to life.

Notable locations within the area include the North Mountain, where Elsa first discovers her ice powers; the Ice Palace; Arendelle Castle; the Bay of Arendelle, where Anna met Prince Hans on a fishing boat; the Clock Tower, where Anna danced with Prince Hans; and the Friendship Fountain, where Elsa created snowflake decorations with her magical powers.

“I am excited to see this project come to life. This idea started as a sketch seven years ago and has since transformed into a beautiful land that will enchant guests with magical experiences," said Michel Den Dulk, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering.

"The collaborative efforts across disciplines have made World of Frozen a reality, creating unforgettable memories that will last for a lifetime,” Dulk added.