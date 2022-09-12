A young Filipina caught the attention of Welsh singer Jamie Miller for her good singing voice such that he took to social media to share their short encounter in New York City.

Across his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the “The Voice UK" 2017 runner-up said the young Filipina came up to him outside his hotel and asked if they could do a duet of one of his hit song “Here's Your Perfect.”

Describing their impromptu collaboration, Miller said: “My heart is full.”

In a separate post, the mom of the young Filipina gushed about her daughter Gg’s encounter with Miller while cheering her on.

“U know ur daughter is gonna make it far when she starts singing with famous artists,” Geralynne Jimenez said on Facebook. “Push lang anak.”

This was not the first time Miller sang “He’s Your Perfect” with a Filipina.

In September last year, he performed the hit song with Morisette Amon on “ASAP Natin To.” Prior to their performance on the ABS-CBN concert variety show, Miller and Amon had a social media interaction when the “The Voice UK" 2017 runner-up caught wind of Amon’s TikTok video singing his hit song.

Miller thanked Amon then for singing his song, before telling the Pinay belter that he is a fan. He also reacted to Amon’s performance of his song where he and his manager were visibly in awe.

The interaction took the internet by storm as fans petitioned for a collaboration between the two acts.